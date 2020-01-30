Clear
Janeane Garofalo: Ed Norton cost me 'Fight Club' role

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo said she was told she missed out on a role in the 1999 film "Fight Club" because actor Edward Norton didn't like her for the part.

Way to forget the first rule of "Fight Club," Janeane Garofalo.

In an interview with Yahoo's Build Series to promote her new film, "Come as You Are," the actress and comedian said she was originally supposed to play the role of Marla Singer in that film.

Instead, the part went to Helena Bonham Carter, and Garofalo said she knows who is responsible for that.

One of the 1999 film's stars, Edward Norton, felt she "didn't have the chops to do it" Garofalo now says.

"I was like, 'Can I audition with him or for him?' " the actress told Yahoo. "And I was told that he would like Courtney Love to do it, because he was dating her, but Brad Pitt said, 'I'm not going to sign off on that.' So, they agreed on Helena Bonham Carter, who was probably much better than I would have been."

According to Garofalo she had thought the part was a lock because, "I met with [the film's director] David Fincher, who handed me the script and said, 'If you like it, the part is yours.' "

She said years later Pitt approached her about it.

"He very kindly said, 'I'm sorry about what happened with that,' and he had nothing to do with it," she said.

As for Norton, Garofalo said even though they live near each other and she sees him often, he's never brought it up.

"In fact, he pretends he doesn't know who I am every time I see him," she said.

Not that she bears a grudge, and she called him a "wonderful actor."

Garofalo appeared in "Reality Bites," "The Truth about Cats & Dogs" and "The Ben Stiller Show."

CNN has reached out to reps for Norton, Fincher and Pitt for comment.

