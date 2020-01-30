Clear

Commerce secretary says coronavirus will help bring jobs to North America

CNN's Kyung Lah spoke to American Jarred Evans who was evacuated from Wuhan, China back to the US following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Evans described his experience on the plane and how everyone cheered when it landed.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 8:00 AM
By Richard Davis, CNN

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday he believed the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, will help return jobs to the US and Mexico.

"I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America -- some to US, probably some to Mexico as well," Ross said a day after President Donald Trump signed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a major bipartisan trade deal and key priority for the Trump administration.

In an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo, Ross acknowledged the victims, saying, "I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease" but said businesses need to take the risk into account and consider the virus when reviewing supply chains.

More than 7,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China and at least 170 people have died from the virus. Elsewhere, more than 100 people have been infected in 20 countries or territories across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

