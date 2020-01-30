Commerce secretary says coronavirus will help bring jobs to North America

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday he believed the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, will help return jobs to the US and Mexico.

"I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America -- some to US, probably some to Mexico as well," Ross said a day after President Donald Trump signed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a major bipartisan trade deal and key priority for the Trump administration.

In an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo, Ross acknowledged the victims, saying, "I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease" but said businesses need to take the risk into account and consider the virus when reviewing supply chains.

More than 7,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China and at least 170 people have died from the virus. Elsewhere, more than 100 people have been infected in 20 countries or territories across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

