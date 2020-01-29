Clear
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both pregnant

Twins and former WWE wrestling stars Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they are both pregnant.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are pregnant.

Yes, you are reading that correctly.

The twin sisters coincidentally are both expecting and due just a week and a half apart.

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet," Nikki Bella told People magazine. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?'"

Brie Bella has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with pro wrestler, Daniel Bryan, and this will be Nikki Bella's first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met on "Dancing with the Stars."

The sisters are even experiencing similar bouts of morning sickness.

"It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous," Brie Bella said.

Nikki Bella, who was formerly engaged to wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, said she can't wait to be a mom.

"Even though I feel really sick, like, (I) can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she said. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

The twins are busy nesting, and don't worry, we're bound to see it all unfold because their E! reality show returns this spring.

CNN has reached out to their respective representatives for comment.

Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
