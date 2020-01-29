Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House has issued formal threat to Bolton to keep him from publishing book

Article Image

The White House has issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jake Tapper, Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent

The White House has issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The White House had no comment. Neither Bolton nor a spokesman for the publisher, Simon & Schuster, responded to a request for comment.

The letter comes in the midst of President Donald Trump attacking Bolton on Twitter, and Bolton's lawyer accusing the White House of corrupting the vetting process for Bolton's book by sharing the contents of the book with those outside the National Security Council's Records Management Division.

Trump's tweets attacking Bolton Wednesday morning suggested he knew the contents of the manuscript.

Reports from The New York Times suggest that Bolton's book details a time last August when the President directly linked $391 million in security aid to Ukraine with that country's government launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The President has repeatedly made unfounded and false claims about Joe Biden relating to Ukraine.

The President's defense attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial have criticized the House impeachment managers for not producing any first-hand witnesses alleging that any quid pro quo came from the president himself.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed. Trump has suggested that he might attempt to assert executive privilege and block Bolton's testimony, though legal experts say the President's tweets describing his conversations with Bolton about Ukraine might undermine any such assertion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Could Iowa be going hands-free

Image

Travel tips to avoid Coronavirus

Image

Facing America Exhibit

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/28

Image

Mock Caucus

Image

Fire reignites at The Bakery

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Sites of The Music Man - 4p

Community Events