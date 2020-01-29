Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss accused of breaking into man's garage while high on meth

Article Image

Actor Shaun Weiss has been charged with burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine, police in Northern California say.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

An actor who appeared in three "Mighty Ducks" movies in the 1990s has been charged with burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine, police in Northern California say.

Shaun Weiss played Greg Goldberg in the Disney comedy franchise about a hockey team.

A homeowner called police Sunday morning to report an unknown person in his garage, according to a statement from the Marysville Police Department. Officers arrived to find Weiss allegedly had shattered a car window and was sitting in the vehicle, the statement said.

Weiss, 41, was still in custody with bail set at $25,000 after being reduced from $52,500, according to inmate records.

Weiss was arrested in August 2018 for public intoxication and released without charges, according to the Oroville Public Safety Department's Facebook page. That month he checked into rehab.

Before he did, he told fans in a lengthy Facebook post that he had "surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant (sic) danger." He also wrote that he was "determined to return to my old self" and his "mind is set on health and well being."

CNN is trying to determine if Weiss has an attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Could Iowa be going hands-free

Image

Travel tips to avoid Coronavirus

Image

Facing America Exhibit

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/28

Image

Mock Caucus

Image

Fire reignites at The Bakery

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Sites of The Music Man - 4p

Community Events