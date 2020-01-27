Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alicia Keys opens Grammys with powerful musical tribute to Kobe Bryant

Article Image

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Grammys host Alicia Keys -- with some help from Boys II Men -- kicked off Sunday's ceremony at the Staples Center with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant.

"We're all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys said. "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

After saying a few words, Keys began singing a line from the Boys II Men song "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." Moments later, she was joined by the band itself.

The lyrics to the song include, "It's hard to say goodbye to yesterday/ And I'll take with me the memories/ To be my sunshine after the rain."

The song, Keys said, was performed because "we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."

"We love you Kobe," she added.

Prior to Keys's welcome to the audience, singer Lizzo began her performance saying, "Tonight is for Kobe."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Quieter weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/26

Image

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party

Image

Ranked Choice Voting

Image

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

Image

High school students take part in fire training

Image

Sean Weather 1/25

Image

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Image

Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Image

Kids enjoy sledding at Pine Island's Winter Fest

Image

Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament results

Community Events