Five killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

Five people were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.
Flames have been extinguished, the department said.
Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.
