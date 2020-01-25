Clear

California woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

Article Image

A 33-year-old California woman is dead after her clothing got caught in a machine at a raisin processing facility in Fresno County. CNN affiliate KGPE/KSEE has the story.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A 33-year-old California woman is dead after her clothing got caught in a machine at a raisin processing facility in Fresno County.

Yaneth Lopez Valladares had worked at the Del Rey Packing Co. for two years before the incident Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A piece of her clothing got caught in the machine used for processing raisins and she was "severely injured," the statement said. Two other employees were nearby and immediately powered down the machine, but she died at the scene.

"We are in deep sorrow," Del Rey Packing Co. President Gerald Chooljian said in a statement.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Quieter weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Iowa Senate working on gun legislation

Image

Report shows 3 in 5 Americans feel lonely

Image

Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Image

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Community Events