CDC expected to announce first US case of Wuhan coronavirus

Thermal detectors scan passengers for fever at Wuhan's airport and train station, as demand for face masks spikes. CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By CNN staff

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the United States, in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC tells CNN.

The source is involved in the matter and was made aware of a CDC media briefing scheduled for later today.

The novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries -- now including the United States.

It is unclear if this person recently traveled to China, where and how they became infected, and if this person has transmitted the virus to anyone else in the United States.

