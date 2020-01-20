Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

19 nurses of a Nebraska hospital unit gave birth to 19 babies in 2019. The group picture was adorable

Article Image

Nineteen nurses from the same NICU unit at a Nebraska hospital all gave birth to babies of their own during 2019.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

There's a lot that happened for one Nebraska hospital unit in 2019 -- 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies.

And this week, almost of all of them gathered for a group photo.

The nurses, all within the newborn intensive care unit of the Methodist Women's Hospital, gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys, CNN affiliate KMTV reported.

"I think maybe it was a shock for our management knowing how many maternity leaves they were going to have to deal with and finding extra nurses to staff the unit when we were gone," NICU staff member Christy Mirmiran told the news station.

The hospital didn't seem to mind too much --- they posted pictures of their proud new mothers calling the past year a "baby boom."

Staff members told the affiliate travel nurses were able to come in and help with shifts.

The group experience has made the nurses all feel like family, they say.

"We can compare and share advice and just ask each other what each has done... who's sick, who's not... different things like that," NICU staff member Kim Nabity told KMTV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Safe Haven Pet Rescue

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another snow system Wednesday-Friday

Image

Sean Weather 1/19

Image

Mass Youth of Rochester host 'Unmosqued' film to prompt change

Image

The Rochester Raiders prove it's more than just a sport

Image

Riding for a Reason

Image

Counties pull plows off roads

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Community Events