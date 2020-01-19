A winter storm is expected to dump snow on the Northeast before moving out to sea

A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow and bring cold temperatures to parts of the US on Sunday as it moves through the Great Lakes region and New England.

Yet as cold as it is, it feels even colder. Roughly 10 million people, from Montana to Illinois, are under wind chill advisories with the northern Plains and Midwest experiencing temperatures that "feel" between 20 and 40 below zero.

Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The storm will begin making its way out to sea Sunday, but not before parts of the Northeast see more snow.

Snowfall totals of between 6 and 12 inches were expected from New York to central Maine, the National Weather Service said Saturday. In parts of the Great Lakes region, heavy snow from the lake effect and wind gusts up to 50 mph could result in whiteout conditions.

Bitterly cold air will settle in areas of the Midwest on Sunday, before making its way east Monday and Tuesday. The cold air will reach from Maine to as far south as the Florida Keys, and beginning Monday, temperatures could be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

The chilly weather will linger over the Southeast through Tuesday, and in Florida, through Wednesday.

The blizzard conditions impacting the Dakotas and Minnesota are forecast to subside overnight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather caused dangerous road conditions

The weather already walloped the upper Midwest, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and treacherous travel conditions to those in its path.

At least 341 crashes were reported between Saturday morning and the afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, and 302 vehicles either spun out or went off the road. Thirty-five people were injured, the state patrol said, but none seriously.

Authorities in some states urged drivers to stay off the roads. The point was driven home by a terrifying video from western Iowa, where a pickup truck slid off the highway while a state trooper tried to help a delivery driver stuck in snowy grass off Interstate 80.

The pickup slammed into the delivery truck, narrowly missing the delivery driver, who barely got out of the way, the video showed.

Weather conditions were detrimental to air travel. Incoming flights at John F. Kennedy International were late by nearly two and a half hours on average Saturday evening because of snow and ice, per Flight Aware.