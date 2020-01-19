Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss in new Instagram post, after calling 2020 'The Year of Health'

Article Image

Actress Rebel Wilson says she's making 2020 "The Year of Health."

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Everyone makes those go-to-the-gym resolutions at the start of the new year, but Rebel Wilson has been sticking to hers.

On Friday, Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero posted a photo with the Australian actress, saying he was proud of Wilson for sticking to it.

"Friday vibes, but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week! Proud of you gurl," he wrote.

At the beginning of the year, Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that 2020 would be "The Year of Health."

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Her weight loss didn't just start this year, though. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said she lost eight pounds in four days while filming "Cats," because the set was kept so hot — close to 100 degrees — and the dance sequences were physical.

"These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film ... So, they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable," Wilson said in the interview.

But Wilson's weight loss hasn't always been celebrated. While filming "Pitch Perfect" in 2012, one of the films that launched Wilson to mainstream success, her contract stipulated that the actress had to stay the same size.

The actress has long been an advocate for plus-size women. In 2017, she launched her own fashion line, Rebel Wilson X Angels, designed specifically for sizes 14 to 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -19°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -22°
Blizzard Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Community Events