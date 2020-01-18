Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard warning blankets entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Soldier surprises his mom after being deployed for two years

Article Image

L.J. Williamson, a high school police officer in Atlanta, was being honored during a pep rally when she got a big surprise from her son, US Army Spc. Shakir Aquill.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Pam Ortega and Lindsay Benson

As an Atlanta high school school resource officer was being honored during a pep rally, her son appeared via video from South Korea, where he's been deployed for two years and was set to return home in one week.

"I'm proud of you," US Army Spc. Shakir Aquill said to his mother, L.J. Williamson. "We've got one more week."

Instead, it was only one more minute.

The pep rally was for the D.M. Therrell High School basketball team, the defending Georgia AA champions and currently ranked No. 1 in the state. As the team and cheerleaders charged into the gym, Aquill emerged from behind them, dressed in his Army fatigues.

Williamson, on duty in her police uniform, ran toward her son, arms held wide and embraced him as the gym exploded in cheers.

"It was unreal. I just I couldn't believe it. I saw the basketball team come in and, you know, I figured it was just the boys, the usual boys who I use to take the place of him in his absence. And then I saw his uniform and I lost it," Williamson said.

Aquill considers his mom a best friend and wanted surprise her, so he asked his aunt a month and a half ago to help put together this surprise for his "momma bear."

"It's surreal. It's definitely a surprise. I didn't expect it. I was looking forward to him being home next week," Williamson said.

She wasn't the only one surprised. Earlier in the day, Aquill surprised his little brother Justin, a seventh grader at Wesley International Academy Charter School.

"We were in the middle of dissecting rats and I didn't know, I thought it was the preservatives they were using that was getting to my brain," Justin said. "I had looked at my auntie and I waved at her and then I looked at my brother and I was like 'Oh Shakir, when did you get here?'"

Aquill says he's looking forward to putting his culinary skills to the test at home. His mom says she's expecting lobster tail.

Aquill will be at home for 21 days before he returns to duy at Fort Lewis near Seattle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -19°
Blizzard Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Community Events