Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 killed, 1 wounded in Utah shooting

Article Image

Four people were shot to death in a residence in Grantsville, Utah, Friday night, according to police.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Andy Rose, CNN

Four people were shot to death in a residence in Grantsville, Utah, Friday night, according to police.

A fifth person also was shot and is in the hospital. The suspected shooter is in custody.

Investigators are confident there was only one shooter and there is no further danger to the community, said Cpl. Rhonda Fields with the Grantsville Police Department.

Fields could not immediately release the ages or names of the victims or suspect. She would not say whether any of the people involved were related to each other. Fields says they are still working to notify the family members of the victims.

Grantsville, a town of about 11,000 people, is about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City in Tooele County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 19°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Image

Winter Weather can't stop early voters

Community Events