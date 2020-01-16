Golfer Blair O'Neal is competing in a tournament while 6 months pregnant

Golfer Blair O'Neal is just three months away from her due date, but that's not stopping her from hitting the green.

With a baby boy in tow, the golfer and Golf Channel host is competing at the LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, which takes place this weekend in Florida.

"Yes, I'm competing in this weeks #DiamondLPGA tournament 6 months pregnant," O'Neal said on Instagram. "I think it will be a really cool to look back on & know I did it w/ my baby boy."

O'Neal assured her fans that her doctor allowed it and that she hasn't had to make any noticeable swing changes to accommodate her pregnant belly.

"It's funny because everyone thinks 'Oh, that baby bump, it's going to help you hit the ball farther.' No, no, no. That's not how it works guys. It's the opposite," O'Neal told Golfweek.

The 38-year-old model, pro golfer and TV personality will be the only woman playing in the celebrity division.

O'Neal started golfing at the young age of 11, according to her website. After playing collegiate golf at Arizona State University, she went on to pursue a modeling career. After falling short of obtaining her LPGA tour card in 2010, she got her full status on the LPGA Symetra Tour.

She plans on taking a few months off after the birth of her son, but after that, she says she's "absolutely coming back," according to Golfweek.