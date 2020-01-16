To defeat Trump, Sanders and Warren supporters must stay united

As the first primaries and caucuses of 2020 approach, the race for the Democratic nomination is shaping up to be a three-way primary between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. This means the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is going toe-to-toe with the centrist wing of the party, whose policies are less intrusive to entrenched corporate power. The most certain way to ensure the corporate wing wins is for the progressive wing to fracture.

Following Tuesday night's debate, tensions between supporters of Sanders and Warren are boiling over. On Monday, reports surfaced of Sanders allegedly telling Warren a woman could not win the presidency, which he denies, and new audio of the terse exchange between Warren and Sanders emerged -- in which Warren accused Sanders of accusing her of lying -- all of which makes such a fracture all the more likely.

Unity among progressives now is more important than ever. As we saw in 2016, nominating a candidate aligned with corporate special interests with little enthusiasm from the Democratic base is the surest way to hand President Donald Trump a victory.

According to FiveThirtyEight's most recent assessment of which candidate is most likely to win the nomination, Biden comes out in front, with the data model giving him a 40%chance of winning outright and predicting he'll receive, on average, over 1,500 pledged delegates. Sen. Sanders has a 23% chance of winning outright, with the model. F forecasting an average of over 1,000 pledged delegates, and Sen. Warren has a 13% chance, with around 700.

Should the delegate allocation predictions come true, none of the three would win the 1,990 pledged delegates needed to clinch the nomination, which FiveThirtyEight gives a 15% chance of happening. This means superdelegates -- party leaders free to vote for whomever they please, who will no longer be allowed to vote unless there's a deadlocked convention -- would likely push Biden over the finish line on the second ballot.

Neither Sanders nor Warren alone will likely have more delegates than Biden when the convention comes around, if current polling is to be believed. However, if one of the two were to pool their delegates and form a unity ticket in July, they may very well have enough to clinch the nomination. Whoever has the most pledged delegates at the time of the convention should be at the top of the ticket, and select the other as their running mate.

Should progressives fracture and the Sanders and Warren camps train their sights on each other rather than Biden, it would be the largest gift yet to the Biden campaign, particularly as early state contests and Super Tuesday approach.

By early March, more than one third of the US population will have voted. Should Biden still be in front after Super Tuesday, he'll likely have enough momentum to surge through the rest of the primary and win the nomination in Milwaukee.

Nominating Biden could very well lead to four more years of President Trump, given his lack of a robust volunteer base. As the Philadelphia Inquirer noted in October, debate watch parties organized by Biden's campaign were sparsely attended. The Biden campaign's impotent efforts in Iowa were well-documented by The New York Times in November, with one county Democratic Party chair calling the unscripted portions of his speeches "unfocused and less energetic."

The Daily Beast has reported that Trump's team has been becoming more and more concerned with Sanders' polling, not Biden's.

The former vice president's past support for deeply unpopular policy is also sure to hurt him in the general election. Biden supported George W. Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq. While the Iraq War cost America the lives of nearly 4,500 troops, and led to the deaths of an estimated hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians, Biden's explanation for his pro-war vote Tuesday night was deeply inadequate.

Biden suggested he was hoodwinked by the Bush administration, and didn't know there was actually going to be a war -- which suggests his foreign policy judgment is highly questionable.

Domestically, Biden has embraced a conservative position on Social Security -- a vital social safety net beloved by the vast majority of Americans. Biden has in the past championed cuts to Social Security through means testing and freezing cost-of-living increases, though he's now distancing himself from these past positions, saying he'll call on wealthier Americans to pay into Social Security at rates similar to working-class Americans

Both Sanders and Warren have consistently proposed expanding Social Security. A civil war among progressives could endanger Social Security's future.

While Biden may characterize his warmth toward conservative policy as proof he could win enough Republican support to defeat Trump, that strategy may prove ineffective. A December Gallup poll found an 89% approval rating among Republicans for Trump. Hillary Clinton also attempted to court Republicans in her bid for the White House, but, according to a CNN exit poll, only 8% of Republicans voted for her, and she also lost among independents.

Aside from his lackluster volunteer base and poor policy positions, Biden's fundraising operation leaves much to be desired. As of the third quarter fundraising period, Biden had less than $9 million remaining in his war chest. That's $25 million less than Sanders' third-quarter war chest and $18 million less than what Warren's campaign had on hand.

If Democrats want a candidate who is able to beat Trump, they'll need to have a dedicated base of supporters to combat the incumbent president's money machine, as he had roughly $83 million on hand in late 2019.

There's far too much at stake for progressives who support Sanders and Warren to allow their own personal preferences for any one candidate to jeopardize progressives' chances to win the White House. Sanders' Green New Deal and Medicare for All proposals, along with Warren's wealth tax and universal child care proposals, would make either candidate the most progressive president in history.

One of this op-ed's co-authors once campaigned for Trump and knows how the President and his supporters operate. They are ruthless, determined and intelligent and will use anything to divide us.

Trump has already tweeted about the Sanders/Warren feud, and has tried before to divide Democrats by encouraging Bernie Sanders to run as an independent.

Though one of us is a Warren supporter and the other a Sanders supporter, we both respect the other and will vote for the eventual Democratic nominee. We understand these are tense times, but we must stay focused. The only way to win is to be united.