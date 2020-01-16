Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

An 11-year-old girl was rescued hours after an Amber Alert. A day before her abduction, video captured a suspicious car driving behind her

Article Image

An 11-year-old Massachusetts girl was abducted and later found safe after state police pulled over the car she was in, acting on a tip from a civilian. A day before her abduction, video captured a suspicious car driving behind her. CNN affiliate WCVB/WGGB has the details.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A video taken the day before an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl was abducted captured a suspicious car traveling the same street as the child, a recording released by the Springfield Police Department shows.

The girl was abducted Wednesday and later found safe after state police pulled over the car she was in, acting on a tip from a civilian. The blue Honda sedan seen in the video matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

State police said a man forced the girl into a car Wednesday while she was walking home from school about 1:30 p.m. A woman was driving the car when the incident happened, authorities said.

A home surveillance camera shows a blue car behind her as she walked down a street on Tuesday.

"The car was seen in the area yesterday also," Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Wednesday as police release the video.

After the girl was taken, authorities issued an Amber Alert with a description of the suspect car, and a person who was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike spotted the vehicle Wednesday evening.

When the Massachusetts State Police pulled the car over, there was a man inside with the girl. She was taken to a hospital and had no apparent injuries, according to state police. Clapprood said the girl's condition looks to be "fair to good."

The man arrested, Miguel Rodriguez, 24, appears to have no connection to the girl, the commissioner said.

"I will tell you that I've been doing this for a while, and these types of situations are very few and far between where you actually have a stranger abduction of a small child," she said

The second person who was in the suspect car at the time of the abduction has not been found, police said.

It is unclear whether Rodriguez has an attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -29°
Winter Storm Watch in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

Mayor Pete stops by Mason City

Image

Talking about "Clean Energy First"

Image

PETA reacts to Zebra Fish experiment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Northwood-Kensett

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

DMC Clean Energy Initiative

Community Events