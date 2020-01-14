Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fact check of the January Democratic debate

Article Image

The Lead panel discusses.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By CNN staff

Welcome to CNN's fact check coverage of the last Democratic presidential debate before the voting begins with the Iowa caucuses on February 3. We will post fact checks as we complete them.

The debate is being hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Tonight's debate will include six candidates who met the party's qualification criteria, the smallest number to date. The candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and businessman Tom Steyer.

Three weeks from the Iowa Caucus, the debate comes amid tension between Sanders and Warren, two longtime allies on the left, and amid an increased focus on foreign policy after President Donald Trump's decision to order the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Buttigieg, a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, has challenged Biden over the former vice president's support for the invasion of Iraq. Biden, who has aggressively defended his foreign policy record, has sometimes resorted to falsehoods as he has defended his position on the war.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pharmacy returns to Chatfield

Image

Boxes of Cheer

Image

Pioneer Park Upgrade

Image

New Firefighters sworn in

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Golf Investment Discussion

Image

Snowmobiling Conditions

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

The impact of minimum wage on PossAbilities participants

Image

Dress Your Pet

Community Events