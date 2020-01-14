Clear
Jared Leto gets his muscled vampire on in 'Morbius' trailer

Article Image

"Morbius," starring Jared Leto as the vampire villain from the Spider-Man comics, is the latest Marvel film to expand beyond Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We see you, Jared Leto!

The teaser trailer for "Morbius" has dropped starring Leto as the antihero Dr. Michael Morbius, who is connected to the Marvel Universe.

"One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius," the official description reads. "Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease."

There's some experimentation with bats.

Leto has clearly been hitting the gym for this role and we get to see him transform into a buff blood-craver.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Tyrese Gibson.

But it's an appearance of Michael Keaton, possibly reprising his role as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which has people super-excited.

It's not Leto's first go-round with a comic-book character. He portrayed DC's Joker in "Suicide Squad" in 2016.

"Morbius" hits theaters July 31.

