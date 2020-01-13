Clear
A water main break in New York City flooded streets and disrupted subway commutes

A water main underneath Manhattan broke, disrupting commutes on one of the world's busiest subway systems.

Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

A water main break in New York flooded streets, caused water damage to buildings, and disrupted subway commutes just before the Monday morning rush hour.

The break occurred on Manhattan's Upper West Side around 5 a.m. ET, officials said at a news conference. It caused significant delays on the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines and street closures on Broadway from 72nd Street to 61st Street.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to repair the problem, officials said, and the water was shut off around 8 a.m.

It likely will take days to complete work and restore streets, said Vincent Sapienza, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Video posted by Derick Waller, a reporter for CNN affiliate WABC, shows the flooding virtually turning a section of Broadway into a river.

Transit authorities were assessing damage and working to restore service late Monday morning. Officials said they expect things will return to normal by the evening rush hour.

Three buildings reported significant damage, Fire Department of New York Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante said.

Residents also reported tea-colored water coming out of their faucets.

Sapienza said there are no concerns about water quality and residents should let the water run until clear.

The city experienced extreme weather fluctuations over the weekend, with temperatures reaching the 60s on Saturday and Sunday before dropping Sunday evening. Officials said they will look into whether that played a role.

