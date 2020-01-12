Clear

One child dead, one missing in Oregon after being swept out to sea with their father

Article Image

Police in Oregon say a 7-year-old girl is dead and a 4-year-old boy is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

One child is dead and another is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father in Oregon Saturday, police said.

Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland, was holding his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the beach in the area of Falcon Cove in Arch Cape Saturday afternoon when a wave took them into the ocean, Oregon State Police said in a release.

Police who arrived on the scene found Stiles struggling to get out of the water, while his daughter was further out in the ocean. An officer from the Manzanita Police Department was able to bring the girl back to shore, according to the release.

Ambulances took Stiles and his daughter to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead, the release said.

The US Coast Guard aided in the search for the boy by helicopter Saturday before the effort was called off at sunset. He has not yet been located, police said.

Arch Cape is about 80 miles northwest of Portland.

The Tillamook County Emergency Management issued a high surf warning for the north and central Oregon coast Saturday, saying wave heights could reach up to 30 feet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Grizzlies offense explodes in win over Milwaukee

Image

Vex Robotics Tournament

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Sean Weather 11/1

Image

John Marshall avenges Century loss, defeats New Prague

Image

Lourdes girl's shut out by Stillwater

Image

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

Image

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

Image

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

Community Events