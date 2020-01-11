Clear

First on CNN: More than a dozen Saudi servicemen to be expelled from US after review of December shooting at Naval Air Station

Article Image

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed a deadly shooting at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, multiple sources told CNN. CNN's David Shortell has more.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: By David Shortell and Evan Perez, CNN

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed the deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, multiple sources told CNN.

The Saudis are not accused of aiding the 21-year-old Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors in the December shooting, two sources said, but some are said to have connections to extremist movements, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A number are also accused of possessing child pornography, according to a defense official and the person familiar with the situation. Spokespeople for the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment. The US Navy referred CNN to the Department of Defense, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.

About a dozen Saudi trainees at the Pensacola base had been confined to their quarters as the FBI investigated the shooting as a potential terror attack, and the Pentagon initiated a review of all Saudi military trainees in the country, numbering around 850 students.

The Justice Department is expected to conclude that the Pensacola shooting was in fact an act of terrorism, according to a US official.

No co-conspirators have been charged as part of the investigation, and the Saudi government has pledged its full support.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 1/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Alliant hike smaller than expected

Image

Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans

Image

Rochester shooting: What we know so far

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Image

Working Towards a Brighter Future

Image

Improving water quality

Community Events