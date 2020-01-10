Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of Rush, has died at 67

Article Image

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of Rush, says his highest goal as an artist is inspiring his fans and audience.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Neil Peart, whose virtuoso chops and artful lyrics propelled his band Rush to global stardom and sealed his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock music, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 67.

Peart died in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday after a battling brain cancer for several years, the spokesman, Elliot Mintz, told CNN.

He's survived by his wife Carrie and daughter, Olivia Louise.

Peart joined the Canadian band in 1974, and together Rush went on to sell millions of records and develop a massive, dedicated fan base.

The band confirmed Peart's death on Twitter on Friday, saying their "friend, soul brother and band mate" had been fighting glioblastoma for three and a half years.

The band suggested anyone wishing to express their condolences should make a donation to a cancer research group or charity in Peart's name.

Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Despite being a world-famous drummer, Peart told Rolling Stone that he still took drum lessons as recently as 2012.

"I've been put in this position, and I certainly don't underrate that," he said. "I get to be a professional drummer ... So it's a full-time responsibility. It's a joyous one and one I'm very grateful for."

This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a snow storm just to the southeast of the viewing area

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events