Clear

Jillian Michaels slammed for comments about Lizzo's weight

Article Image

Trainer Jillian Michaels is facing backlash after questioning why fans are celebrating singer Lizzo's body instead of her music.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.

The celebrity trainer best known for her work on "The Biggest Loser," appeared on BuzzFeed News' "AM to DM" on Wednesday when talk turned to the plus-size singer.

Michaels asked "Why are we celebrating (Lizzo's) body?"

"Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music?," Michaels said. "'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."

Not that Michaels isn't a fan.

"I love her music. My kid loves her music," she said. "But there's never a moment where I'm like, 'And I'm so glad that she's overweight.' "

Lizzo recently announced she was quitting Twitter because of trolls and people were quick to pummel Michaels for her comments.

"Excuse me Jillian, Diabetes is primarily hereditary," one person tweeted. "Weight notwithstanding. Go talk about someone else. XO."

Michaels responded to the backlash with a statement on her official Instagram account Wednesday.

"As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving," she wrote. "I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity -- heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few."

She added "I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

It's far from the first time Lizzo's weight has been the subject of criticism.

Last month she responded after social commentator Boyce Watkins tweeted that she was "popular" "because there is an obesity epidemic in America."

"Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are," Watkins tweeted. "Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

Lizzo clapped back in a tweet.

"I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you," she tweeted. "Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here's the attention you ordered."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events