Clear

Iran sent 'multiple messages' to US that its attacks were done

Article Image

CNN National Security Analyst David Sanger reacts to President Donald Trump's address after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Pamela Brown, CNN

As US officials were busy assessing Iran's missile attacks in Iraq late Tuesday, messages began arriving from Iran saying one thing: We're done.

There were "multiple messages and they were all the same," a person familiar with the matter said. Iran wanted to convey their retaliatory action had ended — and was waiting to see how the US would respond.

Iran initiated contact through at least three back channels starting late Tuesday, including through Switzerland and other countries.

The back-and-forth communication came as American officials were still determining the extent of the Iranian attacks, and were formulating plans for a response.

In response, the US sought to communicate to Iran that its proxies in the region were of equal concern as the activities of the Iranian state, the person familiar said.

The National Security Council didn't respond to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Affordable housing in Rochester

Image

Looking at domestic violence laws in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Community Events