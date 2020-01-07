Clear

A Florida mom had two sets of twins in one year. She had better chances of winning the lottery

Article Image

A woman in Florida who gave birth to twin boys in March 2019 soon learned she was again pregnant with twins in May 2019.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A Florida woman said she didn't know that twins ran in her family until she had two sets in one year.

Alexzandria Wolliston welcomed her first set of boys, Mark and Malakhi, in March, and her second set, Kaylen and Kaleb, in December.

Wolliston told CNN affiliate WPTV that she found out about her second set in May, with no intention of having more children at the time.

The odds? The 2018 twin birth rate was 32.6 twins per 1,000 births, according to CDC data. But for the same mother to give birth to two sets of twins, in the same year, well, doctors told Wolliston she had better chances of winning the lottery.

"Oh, yes," Wolliston said. "I feel like I hit the twin lottery."

She also feels like there's something else at work.

That she would have twins began to make more sense when, during the course of the year, Wolliston learned that both of her grandmothers had lost twin boys. "I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away? I feel like they just sent them down for me," she said.

Wolliston already has a three-year-old daughter, and she said that her oldest child helped prepare her for these babies.

"She was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one," Wolliston said.

Wolliston said she is planning to keep her kid count right where it is.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Image

Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

Image

Life expectancy in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

City council parking changes

Image

City Council approves pay raises

Image

Rochester bike lanes

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Community Events