Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officer shot in Waseca is Freeborn County resident who was 'gravely injured' Full Story

Punta Ventana, one of Puerto Rico's natural wonders, has been destroyed by an earthquake

Article Image

"Punta Ventana" in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, collapsed on January 6, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A famous tourist landmark and one of Puerto Rico's most cherished natural wonders collapsed on Monday after an earthquake shook the island, Nelson Torres Yordan, the mayor of Guaynilla, confirmed.

Punta Ventana, which translates to "Window Point," was a stone arch shaped like a round window located in Guayanilla along the southern coast. The rock formation was one of the island's most iconic treasures and major tourist attractions.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the island on Monday, wiping out the natural structure.

The UPRM Meteorological Laboratory shared a photo on Twitter of Punta Ventana before and after the earthquake, showing where the soaring arch once stood before its tragic collapse.

"The natural window disappears in Punta Ventana, Guayanilla," UPRM said.

A colonial church constructed in 1841 also "totally collapsed," during the earthquake, according to Yordan.

Another earthquake, this one measuring 6.4, and several other strong tremors struck Puerto Rico on Tuesday, killing at least one man and injuring several others. Tuesday's quake -- the strongest and most damaging of a series of quakes that have hit the island since December 28 -- moved Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced to declare a state of emergency, activating the Puerto Rico National Guard.

It's likely the most damaging quake to impact the island since 1918.

CORRECTION: The headline on this story has been updated to correct the spelling of the arch

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Image

Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

Image

Life expectancy in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

City council parking changes

Image

City Council approves pay raises

Image

Rochester bike lanes

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Community Events