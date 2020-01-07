Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officer shot in Waseca is Freeborn County resident who was 'gravely injured' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos is charged with murder, with 2 more arrests expected

Article Image

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos said during an interview with NBC's "Dateline" he had a beautiful life before her disappearance, was "enamored" with his girlfriend and that the divorce was the only thing that wasn't positive. CNN's Jean Casarez reports.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Henderson and Brynn Gingras, CNN

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos has been arrested once again -- and this time, he faces a murder charge.

Fotis Dulos was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge, his attorney Norm Pattis said.

Two other people are expected to be served arrest warrants Tuesday, Pattis said. One faces a charge of murder, and the other faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The attorney did not identify the other two people expected to face charges.

Dulos has not yet been arraigned, Pattis said, adding there is a request for $6 million bond.

Dulos previously was arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, who has been missing since May.

He pleaded not guilty in September to evidence tampering after investigators found a "bloodlike substance" with his wife's DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared.

Developing story -- more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Life expectancy in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

City council parking changes

Image

City Council approves pay raises

Image

Rochester bike lanes

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Image

What's next for Kmart parking lot?

Image

Voting on raises for city council

Community Events