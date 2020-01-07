Clear
Michelle Obama to highlight college students' first year in new Instagram TV series

Former first lady Michelle Obama is partnering with media company ATTN: to launch an Instagram TV series called "A Year of Firsts."

Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to launch an Instagram TV series that will follow four college students, sharing the highs and lows of their first year experiences, in order to inspire other new students, she announced Tuesday.

The six-episode series, titled "A Year of Firsts," will premiere later this month and conclude in June. It's being produced in partnership with media company ATTN:.

The new series is a part of Obama's Reach Higher initiative on higher education that she spearheaded as first lady.

"By sharing their stories, they're helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through -- and they're creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges," Obama, who is a first-generation college student, said in a statement.

In an Instagram video released Tuesday by ATTN:, the former first lady said the four students have "overcome tremendous odds to get where they are," and will candidly share their experiences with viewers.

The statement said the students will "explore issues like the academic stress of college, making new friends, college affordability, and the physical and mental health while in college."

The new series adds to a growing list of post-presidency projects by the former first lady and her husband, former President Barack Obama, which includes a production deal with Netflix. Their first feature, a documentary about a Chinese-owned factory in Ohio, was released in August.

Last year, Michelle Obama released her highly anticipated memoir, "Becoming," before embarking on an international book tour. For his part, Barack Obama secured in 2017 a memoir deal with Random House, though a release date for the book has not yet been announced.

