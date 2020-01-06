Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kids, aged 12 and 13, shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars

Article Image

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police say. CNN affiliate WITI has more.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.

The pair was hurling snowballs at passing cars with a group of children on Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said in a series of tweets.

One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, and the driver of the car shot at the children, police said.

Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Both children are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Milwaukee police asked tipsters with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

CNN reached out to Milwaukee police for further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House fire in Dodge Center

Image

Body found in Rochester

Image

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Image

What does it take to fly for Mayo?

Image

Reaction to Tensions with Iran

Image

Krazy Mazes

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses $1 Million

Image

United Methodist Church Considers Splitting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Film Rebate

Community Events