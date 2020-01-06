Clear
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across a car accident and cut a man loose from his seat belt

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) helped rescue a man who was involved in a car accident, Cuomo's spokesperson tells CNN.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio, CNN

A passenger stuck in a car accident on a New York highway was freed by an unlikely rescuer Monday afternoon: Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Footage from his staff shows the Democratic New York governor helping a man out of the driver's seat of a van turned on its side.

Cuomo and his team were driving on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to catch a flight when they passed the accident, Cuomo's spokesperson Dani Lever told CNN.

A large catering van that had run up the median looked like it was about to tip over, she said.

NYPD hadn't arrived on the scene yet, so Cuomo and the state police he was traveling with got out of the car and cut the passenger out of his seat belt, Lever said. No one needed to be transported to hospital, FDNY said.

Another video from the governor's office shows Cuomo hugging a distraught woman on the scene.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct time of day of the accident as well as who Gov. Cuomo was comforting afterward.

