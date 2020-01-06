Clear

Two Indiana women and a baby were killed when a semi crashed into 8 vehicles, police say

Article Image

Two women and a baby were killed in Indiana when a semitractor-trailer smashed into eight vehicles, police said. CNN affiliate WXIN reports.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Two women and a baby were killed in Indiana on Sunday when a semitractor-trailer smashed into eight vehicles, police said.

Matthew Lewis Small, the 34-year-old driver of the semi, told officers he was driving on Interstate 65 and looked away from the road to set his coffee mug down when he ran into the cars that had been slowing down, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Small has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide and booked into the Boone County Jail, the sheriff's office said. CNN has not yet determined whether Smalls has an attorney.

Witnesses told officers a fire broke out after one vehicle was pinned against the guardrail by the semi and another was pushed over the guardrail and flipped over, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened northbound on I-65 near the Zionsville exit, north of Indianapolis, the sheriff's office said.

Fourteen people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

"Two people, from the vehicle pinned against the guardrail, were pronounced dead at the scene. Later it was discovered that a third person, an infant, was also deceased inside of the same car," the sheriff's office said.

The baby was identified as 1-year-old Hadley Tomey. The other two victims were Mariah Tomey, 21, and Kaylee Kirk, 19. The sheriff's office said they were from Lebanon, about 10 miles from the scene of the accident.

"Distracted driving or driver inattention is a major cause of many accidents on our public roadways," Sheriff Mike Nielsen said in a statement. "In this case we believe it was a contributing factor. The Boone County Sheriff's Office feels strongly that those that cause death on our public roadways, because of driver inattention, should be held accountable."

"Please pay attention to your driving when operating a motor vehicle," Nielsen said. "Give yourself plenty of room to have a way out, put down your phone or other objects, DO NOT drive distracted or impaired! Keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic on the cost of insulin

Image

RCTC fast pass day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Sean Weather 1/5

Image

National Bird Day

Image

North Iowa movie theaters need community support

Image

Nail salon temporarily closed after weekend fire

Image

Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle East

Image

American Legion Conference

Image

Michael Franken stumps in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events