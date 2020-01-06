5 things to know for January 6: Iran, Boeing, impeachment, Australia fires, Kenya attack

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Iran

There's so much happening between the US and Iran after last week's airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's top generals. Here's a rundown:

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran attacks any American interests in retaliation. Cultural destruction, by the way, could be considered a war crime.

Sunday, the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS announced it's pausing its counter-ISIS efforts to shore up protection for Iraqi bases and coalition forces. The Iraqi Parliament also voted in favor of a plan to end US troop presence in the country.

Also yesterday, Iran announced it will no longer abide by any portion of the international nuclear deal forged in 2016. This means the country will go forward with any planned nuclear arms development and proliferation.

Customs and Border Protection has denied reports that Iranian-Americans are being detained and refused entry to the US after several social media posts claimed Iranian-Americans were being held at the Canadian border.

Today, Soleimani's body is being carried through Iran, where thousands of mourners are flooding the streets. Some have been heard chanting "death to America."

As for retaliation, tech experts fear one way Iran could get back at the US is through crippling cyber attacks.

2. Boeing

Boeing has discovered a possible new design flaw within its troubled fleet of 737 Max planes. A safety audit ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration seems to show new concerns that the wiring in the part of the plane that controls the tail section may be too close together, which could cause a short circuit and, in a worst-case scenario, lead to a crash. All 737 Max jets, numbering in the hundreds, have been grounded since March after two crashes killed 346 people. The FAA audit is part of the long process required to get the planes recertified and ready to fly again. However, a Boeing spokesperson said it's too early to speculate whether this wiring issue will lead to more redesigns of the jet or delay the recertification process.

3. Impeachment

Both the House and the Senate are knee-deep in preparations and negotiations as the first full week of impeachment proceedings in the new year begins. No, Speaker Nancy Pelosi still hasn't sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate so a trial can start, but the House could vote to get that done as early as Tuesday. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has done the math: Senate Democrats need four Republicans to side with them to have any hope of getting the type of impeachment trial they want. That would give them a simple majority of 51 votes, which would be enough to compel witnesses to testify, demand certain documents and pursue other trial proceedings Democrats want (and Republicans have been fighting tooth and nail to withhold).

4. Australia fires

Support poured in from around the world as Australia faced one of its worst weekends ever in the fight against deadly bushfires ravaging the country. Twenty veteran firefighters from California are headed to Australia to join the 2,700 or so firefighters already battling the blazes. Married superstars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban -- both native Australians -- have pledged $500,000 to wildfire efforts. Singer Pink has pledged the same. Several huge names from the world of tennis have pledged donations, including Maria Sharapova, Australian Nick Kyrgios, and the Tennis Australia Organization, which pledged $700,000 to the cause (the Australian Open tournament begins later this month).

5. Kenya attack

One US service member and two American civilian contractors were killed in a terror attack at a Kenya Defense Force base in Manda Bay, Kenya, on Sunday. Al-Shabaab, a group affiliated with Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, and said the attack also destroyed US military equipment. However, those claims are unsubstantiated, and US Africa Command (which is responsible for military relations with several African nations) says the group often exaggerates reports of damage on the ground. Africa Command also said US and Kenyan forces successfully secured the base and killed four terrorists responsible responsible for the attack.

