Clear

Awkwafina makes Golden Globes history

Article Image

From Tom Hanks's tearful acceptance speech to an emotional Kate McKinnon paying tribute to Ellen Degeneres, stars celebrated each other at the Golden Globe Awards.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 2:20 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Awkwafina has made Golden Globes history.

"The Farewell" star is the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a lead actress film category.

She's only the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the lead actress in a musical or comedy category.

The others were Machiko Kyo (1956's "The Teahouse of the August Moon"), Miyoshi Umeki (1961's "Flower Drum Song"), Yvonne Elliman (1973's "Jesus Christ Superstar"), and Constance Wu (2018). Hailee Steinfeld, whose mother is of Filipino descent, was all nominated for her work in "Edge of Seventeen."

Wu's nomination last year was notable for ending a disappointing drought of female nominees of Asian descent that lasted almost half a century.

Awkwafina joins a small group of performers of Asian lineage who have won Golden Globe awards since the show started. Sandra Oh is the only performer of Asian descent to have won twice.

"The Farewell," which features as predominantly Asian cast, tells the story of a young woman named Billi (Awkwafina) whose family decides to keep news of a terminal diagnosis from the family's elder matriarch, Billi's grandmother Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao).

Writer and director Lulu Wang adapted a personal story she first told on NPR's "This American Life."

In her acceptance speech, Awkwafina said Wang gave her "the chance of a lifetime" and "taught me so much."

She dedicated her award to her father.

"I told you I'd get a job, dad."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
A windy Sunday in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/5

Image

National Bird Day

Image

North Iowa movie theaters need community support

Image

Nail salon temporarily closed after weekend fire

Image

Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle East

Image

American Legion Conference

Image

Michael Franken stumps in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Presidential hopeful stump in Mason City

Image

Sean weather 1/4

Image

Austin boy's win, KM pulls away in Rochester Hoops Showcase

Community Events