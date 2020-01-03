A gunman is holding a person hostage inside an Illinois bank

A suspected armed robber is holding a person hostage inside a Rockford, Illinois, credit union, police said Friday.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery about 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the suspect demanded that people leave after he entered the building but not everyone was able to get out, CNN affiliate WREX reported.

It's unclear how the attempted robbery turned into a hostage situation.

The suspect, who has not been identified, initially barricaded himself inside with "one or more employees or customers" when officers arrived, police tweeted on Friday.

Hours after the initial call, officials believe one hostage remains inside the building with the suspect.

"Officials are still working to resolve the incident peacefully," the Rockford Police Department tweeted.

Police asked residents to avoid the area surrounding the bank because they planned to "shut down traffic for an unknown amount of time."

Video from CNN affiliates showed numerous police cars at the bank.

The Chicago FBI office said its agents were assisting local law enforcement.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.