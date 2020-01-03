Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A gunman is holding a person hostage inside an Illinois bank

Article Image

Martin Savidge explains what you should and shouldn't do during a hostage situation to give yourself the best chance of survival.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Amanda Watts, CNN

A suspected armed robber is holding a person hostage inside a Rockford, Illinois, credit union, police said Friday.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery about 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the suspect demanded that people leave after he entered the building but not everyone was able to get out, CNN affiliate WREX reported.

It's unclear how the attempted robbery turned into a hostage situation.

The suspect, who has not been identified, initially barricaded himself inside with "one or more employees or customers" when officers arrived, police tweeted on Friday.

Hours after the initial call, officials believe one hostage remains inside the building with the suspect.

"Officials are still working to resolve the incident peacefully," the Rockford Police Department tweeted.

Police asked residents to avoid the area surrounding the bank because they planned to "shut down traffic for an unknown amount of time."

Video from CNN affiliates showed numerous police cars at the bank.

The Chicago FBI office said its agents were assisting local law enforcement.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/3 (SNOW UPDATE)

Image

Parks and Rec gets new office space

Image

Toward Zero Death

Image

Winter Bus Safety

Image

Community Mourns Crash Victim

Image

Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

Image

Learning how to properly recycle

Image

Find Jodi billboard vandalized, community reacts

Image

Same tradition, new arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Community Events