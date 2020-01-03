Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A palm reader was arrested for allegedly scamming a client out of $71,000 to banish a demon from her daughter

Article Image

A palm reader in Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly tricking a client into giving her over $70,000 in cash and household items to rid their daughter of a demon.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 5:20 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

A Massachusetts palm reader allegedly convinced a client that her daughter was possessed by a demon and swindled her out of $71,000, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Tracey Milanovich, 37, is charged with six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, attempt to commit a crime, criminal harassment, larceny over $1,200 and intimidating a witness, a spokesman for the Fall River District Court in Somerset, Massachusetts, told CNN.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Monday and was released on personal recognizance. Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, the court said.

CNN called Milanovich's attorney for comment but has not yet received a response.

Through a business called Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, police said Milanovich convinced a client that she needed to provide cash and purchase household items, including towels and bedding, to banish a spirit from her daughter. Milanovich was found to have stolen approximately $71,000 from the woman, the department said.

Milanovich was arrested on December 27. Somerset police are asking anyone else who thinks they may have been a victim to contact them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toward Zero Death

Image

Winter Bus Safety

Image

Community Mourns Crash Victim

Image

Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

Image

Learning how to properly recycle

Image

Find Jodi billboard vandalized, community reacts

Image

Same tradition, new arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Image

Suspected overdoses on the decline in Minnesota

Image

Washing backpacks could help stop spread of germs

Community Events