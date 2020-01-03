And the headliners for Coachella 2020 are...

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020.

According to a tweet from the two-week music festival, Rage Against the Machine will perform on the Friday nights, Travis Scott on Saturdays and Frank Ocean on Sundays.

Artists including Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Nas X will perform as well.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year. The 2020 shows are April 10-12 and 17-19, according to the tweet. Presale tickets go on sale Monday at noon PT.