Clear

A transgender character is coming to the Marvel Universe

Article Image

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked if there were any plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically transgender characters. "Yes, absolutely yes," Feige said. "Very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now." He did not specify which movie would include the character, or when it would be released.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Coming soon to a theater near you -- a transgender Marvel character.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session Saturday at the New York Film Academy.

A student asked if Feige if there were any plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically transgender characters.

"Yes, absolutely yes," Feige said. "Very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now."

He did not specify which movie would include the character, or when it would be released.

Feige talked at length about Marvel's future on the Disney+ streaming service and emerging platforms like virtual reality.

He also said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive. Two movies coming out this year were directed by women and some of new shows coming to the Disney+ platform also have female directors, he said.

"We have three other shows we've announced, we haven't announced the players yet, but spoiler alert -- two out of three of them are women," Feige said.

"It makes for better stories. I say, when you are sitting at a table and everyone looks like you, you're in trouble. You aren't going to get the best story out of that."

Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movies, beginning with "Iron Man" in 2008, and has been a part of the Marvel Studios family for almost 20 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
A few flakes for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traffic Deaths and headlights

Image

DMC disabilities Challenge

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Image

Happy hikers hit the trail

Image

Med City goodbyes in 2019

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Community Events