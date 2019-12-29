Clear
Church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, leaves three injured

The White Settlement, Texas, fire department dispatch confirmed they have responded to a shooting at a church in their city. Officials say 2 victims and the suspected shooter have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT shows several agencies present -- including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS.

Several people can be seen outside the church, which is roped off by yellow police tape.

