At least 5 people died in a small plane crash near Louisiana airport, officials say

At least five people died Saturday when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 a.m. CT, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said. The crash site is about 4 miles from the airport.

Officials arrived at the crash site at 9:30 a.m., Benoit said. Several local and state agencies are cooperating while they wait for federal authorities to arrive. At that time, the investigation will be turned over to them, Benoit said.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the victims or the plane's owner at this time.

Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, with a visibility of 0.75 miles, according to the National Weather Service. At 7 a.m. local time, visibility was listed at 0.25 miles, which the weather service designates as "dense fog."

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.