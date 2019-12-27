Clear

What's 12-feet long, almost a thousand pounds and is hanging out near South Florida? Ironbound, the great white shark

Article Image

A research group called OCEARCH tracked a 12-foot-long great white shark named Ironbound from off the coast of Nova Scotia to the Miami area.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Tourists and snowbirds aren't the only ones spending the holidays around South Florida.

A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne, near Miami.

The adult male shark weighs 998 pounds, according to the group OCEARCH, which tagged and is tracking the shark.

Ironbound was caught and tagged on October 3 off Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and has traveled 1,473 miles down the US East Coast since then.

He's named after West Ironbound Island, which is near where he was caught.

It's been a busy week for the shark trackers.

OCEARCH said that seven of its tagged sharks have pinged with their location in recent days.

Ironbound is the farthest south and a sub-adult male named Shaw is the farthest north. The 10-foot, 3-inch long, 564-pounder was tracked swimming near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

OCEARCH is an ocean data-collection organization that has tagged and collected samples from hundreds of sharks, dolphins, seals and other animals.

The group is using that data to learn about migration patterns and uncover previously unknown details about shark lives.

Great white sharks are the world's largest predatory fish, according to the World Wildlife Federation, and are known to rip bite-sized chunks out of their prey which are swallowed whole.

Despite their fearsome reputation, the WWF says the sharks are a vulnerable species and their numbers are decreasing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Image

Looking at farming in 2020

Image

Giving the gift of a second chance

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Community Events