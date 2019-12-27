Clear

Chris Evans and his dog wear matching 'Knives Out' sweaters

Article Image

Actor Chris Evans got his dog, Dodger, a sweater that looks just like the one he wore in the film "Knives Out." Evans wore a white cable knit sweater in the movie and it quickly became an internet sensation.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Chris Evans has officially won Christmas.

The actor posted two photos on Twitter of his dog, Dodger, wearing a white cable-knit sweater, a nearly identical one to his now famous sweater from the recent throw-back murder mystery "Knives Out."

One fan replied in the comments, "You said Im gonna give Twitter everything thy want."

While another wrote, "Chris bless you for this picture."

Several people said Dodger won the challenge.

Evans, thank you for giving the greatest gift of all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Image

Looking at farming in 2020

Image

Giving the gift of a second chance

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Community Events