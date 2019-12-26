Clear

Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found dead in pond by his grandmother's house

Article Image

The body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing on Christmas Day was found in a pond near his grandmother's house, Michigan State Police said.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio, CNN

The body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing on Christmas Day was found in a pond near where he was last seen, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Beau Belson was reported missing from his grandmother's home, where he was playing in the yard with family, in Six Lakes, Michigan, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michigan State Police Lt. David Cope said.

He was found in a pond under the ice about 50 feet away from the home shortly after noon on Thursday, Cope said. Police are not sure whether he fell in the pond or went in there on his own, Cope said. His death is under investigation but as of now there is no foul play suspected, he said.

"We will continue to try and determine what led up to the boy ending up in the water," Cope said.

Search and rescue personnel did not have the certifications required to dive under the ice, so the Marine Services Team of the state police was called on Thursday morning to do so, Cope said.

Montcalm County Central Dispatch said Beau was autistic but able to communicate.

There were close to 1,000 community volunteers who helped search for the boy Wednesday night, and several hundred who arrived Thursday morning to help with the search effort, Cope said.

"It was wonderful to see the community coming together," Cope said, while noting the circumstances were tragic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Holiday Exchanges and Returns

Image

Getting Ready for the Winter Storm

Image

Caring Cards

Image

Lonely For The Holidays

Image

Year in Review: May and June

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix

Community Events