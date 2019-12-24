Clear

Ex-GOP congressman says Trump 'unfit for office'

Article Image

Former GOP Congressman Charlie Dent reacts to Dave Trott's recent comment calling President Trump "psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office."

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hoffman, CNN

A former GOP congressman who retired earlier this year says President Donald Trump is "psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office" and that he will consider voting for a Democrat in 2020.

Dave Trott, who represented suburban Detroit for two terms until he declined to seek reelection last year, made the comments in a letter to The Atlantic and went on to say Congress should remove Trump from office.

"High unemployment, a stagnating economy, and massive debt for a few years are better than alienating the rest of our allies, getting into a nuclear war with Iran, or allowing 10,000 Islamist soldiers to be set free in Syria," Trott wrote. He was responding to an article published in The Atlantic in September quoting military officers who were critical of Trump.

Trott -- who voiced similar criticisms of Trump in a New York Times article published over the weekend -- is the latest former Republican office-holder who is publicly criticizing the President only after retiring or losing reelection. Meanwhile, among those who remain in Congress and hope to stay there, Trump retains consistently unified backing, and not one Republican broke ranks to support the Democratic-led impeachment vote last week.

In his interview with the Times, Trott said he would be open to the candidacy of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in next year's election.

Among the 21 Republican members of Congress who have announced they will not seek reelection next year are a handful of congressmen -- including Will Hurd of Texas, Francis Rooney of Florida and John Shimkus of Illinois -- who have criticized the President while in office and subsequently announced they will not run to retain their seat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Community Events