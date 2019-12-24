Clear

Trump says he's ready to handle North Korea 'gift,' it might be a 'beautiful vase'

President Donald Trump says he'll handle whatever "Christmas gift" North Korea has in store for the United States. "Maybe it's a nice present. Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase instead of a missile test," Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago after speaking to US troops by teleconference.

Posted By: By Kevin Liptak, CNN

He said the gift won't necessarily be bad.

Trump said he was ready to respond to whatever Pyongyang might do over the next days or weeks.

"Everybody's got surprises for me. I handle it as it comes along," Trump said.

North Korea has threatened a "Christmas gift" if the US doesn't provide concessions by the end of the year.

