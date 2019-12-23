Clear

2 Idaho children went missing weeks before their stepfather's former wife was found dead

Article Image

An Idaho man and woman are being sought for questioning after the man's previous wife was found dead and weeks earlier his two stepchildren were reported missing.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Hollie Silverman, CNN

An Idaho man and woman are being sought for questioning after the man's previous wife was found dead and weeks earlier his two stepchildren were reported missing.

Tammy Daybell was found dead in her Fremont County home on October 19, according to a release from the Rexburg Police Department. Authorities initially thought her death was natural, but have since deemed her death suspicious and exhumed her remains on December 11.

Investigators are now looking to question her husband, Chad Daybell, who police say married another woman, Lori Vallow, weeks after the initial death. Police are also looking to question Vallow.

Vallow's two children -- Joshua Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17 -- have not been seen since September, according to police.

After family reported they had not spoken to Joshua since September, police said they conducted a welfare check on November 26. Vallow and Daybell told authorities their son was with a family friend in Arizona, the statement said, but police later found out the boy, who is adopted and has special needs, was not staying with such a friend and reported him missing.

Police also discovered that Lori Vallow's 17-year-old daughter had not been seen since September and reported her missing, the statement said.

After determining that Joshua wasn't with a family friend, police returned the next day to execute a search warrant on the home.

Once they arrived, they determined that Vallow and Daybell "abruptly" left their home and fled the area, police said. The Rexburg police requested FBI assistance in finding Joshua because they said it does not look like the couple took the boy with them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Speed limit changing for part of highway 14

Image

Rochester Church to host "Blue Christmas" service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Image

All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

Community Events