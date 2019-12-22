At least 11 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on the 5700 block of South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place at about 12:35 a.m., possibly during a house party, the Chicago Police Department said in an alert.
"Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," the department said.
All victims were transported to nearby hospitals and police are investigating.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Related Content
- 11 people were shot at a Chicago home, police say
- At least 21 people shot in one day in Chicago
- In one weekend in Chicago, 66 people were shot, including 12 who died, police say
- Police: Multiple people shot outside restaurant
- Man Fatally Shot While Driving Crashes Car in Chicago
- Dozens shot in weekend of violence in Chicago
- Chicago police commander killed assisting on call
- Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 kids, in a home with no smoke detector
- URGENT - Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 children
- Chicago police count fewer murders in 2017, but still 650 people were killed
Scroll for more content...