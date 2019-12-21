Clear

Rep. James Clyburn: 'I am not going to be intimidated by anybody in this White House'

Article Image

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn said he is not going to be intimidated by anyone in the White House after President Donald Trump's reelection campaign falsely suggested Clyburn called for Trump's hanging.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan, CNN

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn said Saturday he is not going to be intimidated by anyone in the White House after President Donald Trump's reelection campaign falsely suggested Clyburn called for Trump's hanging.

"They're bullies. They're trying to intimidate," the House Majority Whip told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on "Newsroom."

"My goodness, what I've been through in this country, what I go through every day, you aren't going to intimidate me," he continued. "They can attempt all they want to. I'm going to continue to speak out the way I know to speak out, the way I should speak out to represent my constituents, the way I should, and I'm not going to be intimidated by people who hide behind some tweet."

Clyburn said: "I am not going to be intimidated by anybody in this White House or by anybody out in the blogosphere. I've lived too long to be intimidated by anybody."

The congressman's comments come after the Trump campaign posted a tweet and video clip that took remarks Clyburn made to CNN on Thursday far out of context. The clip was soon rocketed around pro-Trump social media, and some of Trump's prominent allies made the campaign's dishonest framing of Clyburn's remark even more incendiary.

According to a fact check by CNN's Daniel Dale, Clyburn did use the words "hang him," but this was not a call to hang Trump or anyone else. Rather, Clyburn was saying that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments in favor of Trump's acquittal on articles of impeachment, in advance of a Senate trial, have shown that McConnell is "not going to be impartial" in running the proceedings -- just as if it would show bias if someone with the "reverse" perspective had said in advance of a trial, "Let's give him a fair trial and hang him.'"

"I'm very pleased that Fox News has come out and said they are misrepresenting the congressman's words. I forgot, some very right-wing groups have come out and called them on this," Clyburn said. "And that is something to be proud of."

"So, you know, I don't have a problem with conservatives," he continued. "My parents were conservative. Much more conservative than I am. I respect conservatives. I do not respect misrepresenters and that's what these people are doing, misrepresenting the facts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Image

Recognizing Heroes, who make the Boys & Girls Club possible

Image

Buyer beware: Don't buy stolen things

Image

Breaking: House fire in Mason City

Image

Austin woman has a collection of 940 Nativity sets

Image

Sustainability assistance

Image

Kids get the a-okay to build

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/20

Community Events