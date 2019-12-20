Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Woman, 82, killed in northwest Rochester crash Full Story

It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Article Image

Ugly sweaters have become big business, and National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is the perfect time to show off your unfashionable fashion sense.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes, CNN

On the third Friday in December, it's exciting to say

Today is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

Tacky sweaters galore! It's the holiday season!

Now, please, don't ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that the timing's just right.

It could be that there's a fun party tonight.

It seems that the most likely reason of all

May be the big smiles they bring to us all.

Make it festive or funny or snarky or sweet

There might be a contest and someone to beat.

They come covered in sparkles, sequins, and bells.

It needs to be extra in order to sell.

Pop culture plays into it, the people insisted.

How else would a chicken sandwich sweater even existed?

Whatever you do, just don't be a Grinch.

You can make one at home if you're in a pinch.

Grab the glitter! Go get the ribbons and bows!

A string of Christmas lights will make sure it glows.

The Whos down in Whoville will be very proud.

Your boring old sweater is now ugly and loud.

When the day comes to close, safely tuck it away.

You will need to wear it again next year anyway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's weather warmup

Image

DeVries signs NLI to SIU

Image

Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Image

Widespread flu in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Caucus going global

Image

First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Community Events