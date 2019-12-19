Video shows the moment a truck bulldozed into a Florida airport terminal

A man driving a pickup truck crashed through the wall of a Florida airport, rode through baggage claim and ran into a rental car stand early Thursday morning.

The driver, Juan Monsivis, 40, was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he bulldozed through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, the airport President Fredrick Piccolo, told CNN.

Monsivis drove and broke through a fence line along the western part of the airport around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to CNN affiliate WWSB.

Airport surveillance video shows Monsivis crashing through the airport terminal wall. At one point, you can see the car rental staff duck to try and avoid flying debris as the the truck slammed into a row of counters.

Monsivis' crash caused major damage in the baggage claim area to conveyor belts, the ceiling, windows, doors and the walls, totaling around $250,000, Piccolo told WWSB.

Prior to the airport crash, Monsivis was seen driving recklessly on US Route 41, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.

Monsivis was the only one who sustained serious injuries and he is being treated at an area hospital, according to Piccolo.

The cause of the crash is unknown right now but alcohol does not seem to be factor, according to the release. Charges are still pending further investigation, the release said.